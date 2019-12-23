Pejawar seer continues to be critical

The condition of the 88-year-old Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, who is being treated for pneumonia at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal, “continues to be critical”.
“He is on ventilator support and stable,” the Medical Superintendent of the hospital said in a statement on Sunday evening.
Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri visited the hospital on Sunday, along with K. Raghupati Bhat, Udupi MLA. Later, the Speaker went to Krishna Mutt. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the hospital on Saturday. Former Minister and Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader and Ivan D’Souza and K. Harish Kumar, MLCs, were among those who visited the hospital on Saturday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.