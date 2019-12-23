Pejawar seer continues to be critical

The condition of the 88-year-old Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, who is being treated for pneumonia at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal, “continues to be critical”.

“He is on ventilator support and stable,” the Medical Superintendent of the hospital said in a statement on Sunday evening.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri visited the hospital on Sunday, along with K. Raghupati Bhat, Udupi MLA. Later, the Speaker went to Krishna Mutt. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the hospital on Saturday. Former Minister and Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader and Ivan D’Souza and K. Harish Kumar, MLCs, were among those who visited the hospital on Saturday.