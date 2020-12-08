Pejawar seer calls on T.N. Governor

The seer of Udupi Pejawar Mutt Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, who is on a tour of Tamil Nadu, met Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chennai on Monday.

The swami, who is the trustee of Sri Ram Mandir Tirtha Kshetra Trust and also the only one from South India, held discussions with him on the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

He sought cooperation and participation of people of Tamil Nadu in this project, mutt sources said.

The autonomous 15-member trust will oversee the construction of the temple.

Written appeal

The seer, who presented a written appeal to the Governor in this regard, also invited him to come to Udupi at his convenience. The Governor who received the seer at the Raj Bhavan with honour and also felicitated him expressed happiness that the seer was shouldering the onerous responsibilities of the mutt at a young age.

The swami presented a shawl and an idol of Udupi Sri Krishna to the Governor.

Su Srinivasan, president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Tamil Nadu, was present on the occasion.

The seer announced in Mangaluru recently that the trust will launch a 45-day drive across the country from January 15, 2021, to raise funds from the common people for the construction of the temple. Volunteers will visit the doorsteps of people to collect funds.