Pejawar Mutt seer felicitated in Mangaluru

Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt on Thursday was felicitated in the city on Thursday, soon after he arrived with the Padma Vibhushan award.

On November 8, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the award posthumously on Vishwesha Tirtha Swami, the former Pejawar Mutt seer. It was received by Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami. He was received by a large number of devotees who raised slogans in the name of Vishwesha Tirtha. Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha came in a car to the house of Pradeep Kumar Kalkura, former president of DK Zilla Sahitya Parishad, in Kadri, where the swami was felicitated. He held the award citation as he walked in a procession to the house.

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami said that the highest civilian award has been conferred in recognition of the ideals his guru Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji stood for. “Such ideals you cannot find in any other person. God should give us strength to follow the path that our guru showed,” he said.