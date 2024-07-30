GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Peenya police unearth gang of robbers

Published - July 30, 2024 07:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Following a chain-snatching incident reported on July 14, the Peenya police unearthed a gang of four juveniles, who had escaped from the State Home for Boys in Devanahalli, a few days ago, to commit the offence. 

Concerned over juveniles getting into criminal activities, City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said they had initiated legal action against the parents of the accused. They have been served notice under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, for “wilful neglect”. 

The police said that the accused were all around 17-years-old and high school dropouts. The prime accused in the case even worked at a garage to learn about vehicles to help him steal them. He roped in three of his associates, stole bikes and an autorickshaw to commit offences. However, the gang was busted by the Byadarahalli police in a robbery case in June, and were lodged at the State Home for Boys in Devanahalli. 

The gang managed to break open the back door of the facility and escape from custody recently. They attacked a private firm employee who was returning home from work and robbed a 30 g gold chain from her. 

Based on the complaint, the Peenya Police analysed the CCTV footage in the area and tracked down the accused near Gangondanahalli Main Road where they were waiting to rob lonely commuters. The police recovered an autorickshaw, two bikes along, with the 30 g gold chain. The total worth of the valuables recovered is pegged at ₹4 lakh. 

