Pedestrian run over

Hassan

02 January 2022 18:25 IST

A pedestrian died after he was hit by a truck near Palya in Alur taluk on Saturday. Ravi, 52, a mechanic of Doddabasavanahalli in Hassan taluk, wasreturning from his workplac when the truck coming from Byrapura hit him.

The truck driver was negligent and rash in driving, it is said. Alur police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Ravi’s family members.

Advertising

Advertising