A pedestrian died after he was hit by a concrete mixer truck at Bylahalli near Hassan on Monday.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Nagaraju, 58, of Bylahalli. He was on the way to his farm when the truck hit him. The driver of the truck was negligent while reversing the vehicle. The truck ran over Nagaraju killing him on the spot.

Nagaraju’s son Shankare Gowda has filed a complaint with Hassan Rural Police.