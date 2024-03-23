Pedestrian movement eased at Devaraja Market

March 23, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru City Corporation officials have eased the movement of pedestrians visiting the Devaraja Market by clearing the pathways encroached by shopkeepers.

The drive was on since the last few days and hundreds of vendors had stored the merchandise on the pathway meant for customers.

Assistant Commissioner of zone 6 Vani Alva said the clearance drive followed a directive by Commissioner N.N. Madhu who recently paid a visit to the market and saw the anomalies and the problems faced by the public.

The vendors are supposed to utilise the space meant for them but they had not only erected temporary overhead tarpaulin sheets and occupied the large pathway meant for customers who visit the market.

The drive followed complaint by a section of the public and Ms.Vani Alva said that there was no resistance from the vendors most of whom were cooperative. But there was resistance by a handful of vendors but they toed the line after persuasion. In some cases when they refused to remove the merchandise, it was seized by the MCC staff but was released after levying fine. The authorities have collected ₹10,000 by way of fine in the last few days. But consequent to the clearance of the pathway and removal of the overhead protection sheet, the small clock tower outside the other end of the market is now visible, according to the officials

However, a section of the traders questioned the wisdom of removing the taurpaulin sheets as it provided shade from the searing heat. Besides, in the absence of such shades perishables like vegetables, fruits and flowers will dry up, they complained. The officials said they would discuss the issue with the seniors and take a decision on it soon. The other complains by the traders included lack of basic amenities, unhygenic conditions of toilets and the failure of MCC to clean the market regularly.

