ADVERTISEMENT

Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run case in Arsikere

November 24, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

An unknown person died in a hit-and-run incident at Mylanahalli Gate in Arsikere taluk on Thursday.

Kodandaram, a resident of Arsikere town, said in his complaint to Arsikere Town Police that he saw the pedestrian being hit by a tipper truck. The truck fled the place. The locals shifted the injured person to a hospital at Tiptur and from there he was shifted to Tumakuru. He succumbed to injuries on Thursday afternoon.

The police have taken up an investigation into the case after registering it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US