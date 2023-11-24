HamberMenu
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run case in Arsikere

November 24, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

An unknown person died in a hit-and-run incident at Mylanahalli Gate in Arsikere taluk on Thursday.

Kodandaram, a resident of Arsikere town, said in his complaint to Arsikere Town Police that he saw the pedestrian being hit by a tipper truck. The truck fled the place. The locals shifted the injured person to a hospital at Tiptur and from there he was shifted to Tumakuru. He succumbed to injuries on Thursday afternoon.

The police have taken up an investigation into the case after registering it.

