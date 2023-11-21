Peak demand in summer season likely to touch 18,000 MW

November 21, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

After a record peak demand of over 16,000 MW earlier this year in August, in the upcoming summer season, the peak demand in Karnataka is expected to go up to 18,000-18,500 MW, officials in the Energy Department said on Tuesday.

The expected average power demand for February, March, and April would be around 15,500-16,500 MW. However, the department is confident of catering to the higher demand, Energy Minister K.J. George said at a press conference, adding that the preparations have already begun.

While the power demand in the State currently is around 14,000 MW, there is no shortfall of power due to all the measures taken, the officials said. “We already know our power sources well (to supply to the higher demand). We are deficient in hydel, but in thermal plants we are looking to generate more. We currently have an installed capacity of 5,020 MW and have generated up to 3,400 MW. In the last 40 days, there has been no shortfall of power,” said Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department.

He added that with tender in place for the import of 2.5 lakh tonnes of coal, which would then be blended with an average of 10% domestic coal, it might increase the generation by 600-800 MW.

Pankaj Kumar Pandey, MD, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd., said that with barter power agreements with Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and Section 11 and other factors, the State is currently self-sufficient, and no power has been purchased from the exchange as of now.

Mr. George said that to improve the power situation in the State further, the Yelahanka gas plant, which has a capacity of 370 MW, would start functioning in around two months while the Bidadi waste plant would be functional in three months.

Waiver of arrear, interest

The Energy Minister also announced that the State government has decided to waive outstanding arrears to the tune of ₹389.66 crore pending from beneficiaries of Bhagya Jyothi and Kuteera Jyothi who are now beneficiaries of Gruha Jyothi scheme.

Mr. George also said that the Chief Minister has given his nod in principle for the waiver of the accumulated interest levied on coffee growers with 10 HP and below IP sets in Kodagu, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru districts once they pay the outstanding principle. The outstanding dues of these farmers was ₹64.24 crore with a principle amount of ₹47.7 crore and interest of ₹16.47 crore as on September 30.