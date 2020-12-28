Peaceful polling in Dharwad

Polling for the second phase of gram panchayat elections in the district of Dharwad concluded peacefully on Sunday with people coming out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.
In two instances of confusion in voter list, people stayed away from polling stations at Katnru and Amaragol villages in the district. Protesting against the delay in fulfilling their demand for making their village headquarters of the gram panchayat, residents of Malligawad village boycotted polling. Barring these three, polling concluded without any hassles in Hubballi, Kundgol, Navalgund and Annigeri taluks of the district.
Election was held for 385 constituencies in 71 gram panchayats and polling was conducted in 469 polling stations.
Of the 1,032 seats in the second phase, candidates in 62 have already been declared elected unopposed and polling was held for the remaining 970 seats where 2,912 candidates contested.
