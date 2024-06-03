Peaceful polling in Council elections with 69.51% turnout in graduates constituency

With no untoward incidents or technical issues, polling in the North East Graduates Constituency of the Legislative Council went off peacefully on Monday.

As per information provided by Regional Commissioner (Kalaburagi Division) and Returning Officer for the constituency Krishna Bajpai, the turnout by the end of the polling hours at 4 p.m. stood at 69.51%.

Polling began at 8 a.m. as per schedule but at a slow pace owing to light showers in the morning. Polling gradually gathered momentum as the day grew.

The voters were found enthusiastically exercising their franchise across the 195 polling stations (160 main and 35 auxiliary) that were established in the seven districts – Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari and Vijayanagara – that fall under the constituency.

Koppal district recorded the highest turnout with 81.61% followed by Vijayanagara with 73.76%, Raichur 71.28%, Bidar 69.74%, Kalaburagi 66.90%, Ballari 66.86% and Yadgir with 61.38%.

Mr. Bajpai cast his vote at Polling Station No 18 established at Kalaburagi Taluk Panchayat Office in Kalaburagi city.

Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum and Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Devidas Patil cast their votes at Polling Station No 26 established at the Government Junior College for Girls in the city.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to the constituency’s voters for participating and exercising their voting right in the election. As Regional Commissioner of Kalaburagi Division and Returning Officer for the North East Graduates Constituency, I express my gratitude to all the Assistant Returning Officers, the Deputy Commissioners of the seven districts, Corporation Commissioners of Kalaburagi and Ballari, AEROs, CEOs of the ZP, election staff, district administration staff, Commissioner of Police, Superintendents of Police and all the officers and staff of the Police Department for their hard work and dedication in ensuring the smooth conduct of the elections,” Mr. Bajpai said in a media note.

The number of voters increased from 82,054 in the 2018 elections to 1,56,623 in the 2024 elections in the constituency, up by 91%. The voter turnout also increased from 67.5% in the 2018 elections to 69.51% in the 2024 elections.

