Peaceful Holi celebrations in Dharwad

Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated amid the scare of COVID-19, examinations round the corner and the high mercury levels here on Tuesday.

The Holi revellers played with colours at various places of the city even though the turnout at the celebrations was less compared to the previous years. The celebrations went off peacefully amid strict police vigil.

The celebrations began early in the day with children dominating the scene, splashing colours on their friends and relatives. Cheers and the cries of the children celebrating dominated the scene with them appearing in different shades of colours giving a thrill to their parents too.

Irrespective of gender, both boys and girls, including youth, celebrated Holi to the hilt. Cheers, splashing and dousing of colours and dancing and playing traditional instruments marked the festival of colours celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety.

But the absence of PU students was felt at several locations. As the police had banned playing DJ music to contain noise pollution, people had to resort to Halagi beating. Some Holi revellers forum had also hired folk artistes to beat the drums.

The celebrations started with Kamannas being burnt in every street-corner of the city. In all, these Kamannas were kept in as many as 118 places.

Groups of youth searching for snacks and food were common as food joints and hotels were closed. Some provision stores and bakeries that opened at noon made most of the business. Fruit vendors had a heyday as they could do their business without having to face bargaining tactics from revellers who had gone hungry after celebrating the festival for over five hours since morning.