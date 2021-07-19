Peaceful exam in Yadgir, Raichur

YADGIR

19 July 2021 20:14 IST

SSLC examination in both Yadgir and Raichur districts was peaceful, according to a note issued by the Education Department.

Keeping with the guidelines issued by the State government, the department has taken necessary initiative and successfully conducted the exams for Mathematics, Science and Social Science on the first day on Monday.

According to information, of the 30,503 registered students in Raichur district, 30,261 appeared for the exam and 242 were absent.

In Yadgir district, 16,941 students had registered for Mathematics and of these, 16,584 were present, while 357 were absent. As many as 16,536 students had registered for Science and of these, 16174 were present and 362 absent. And, 16,012 students had registered for Social Science and 15,669 took the exam and 343 were absent, the note said.

One student who was suffering from ill-health was allowed to write the exam in an isolated room. And, 29 students were allowed to write the examination at hostels. As many as 371 students who had changed their examination centre were also allowed to write the exam.