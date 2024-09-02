GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Peace meeting: Legislators, officers appeal to people for peaceful celebrations of Ganesha and Id Milad festivals

Published - September 02, 2024 07:24 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Shivamogga district administration conducted peace meeting in Shivamogga on Monday. Elected representatives, officers, and representatives of various organisations attended the meeting.

Shivamogga district administration conducted peace meeting in Shivamogga on Monday. Elected representatives, officers, and representatives of various organisations attended the meeting. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Elected representatives and senior officers of Shivamogga district administration have appealed to the people of the district for peaceful celebrations of Ganesha and Id Milad festivals. They made this appeal in a district-level peace meeting convened at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Monday.

Legislators S.N. Channabasappa, Balkis Bano, D.S. Arun. Dhananjay Sarji, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade, Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar, and others attended the meeting. In the wake of wake of violence during the Id Milad procession at Shanti Nagar (Ragi Gudda) in Shivamogga last year, the meeting gained importance.

Mr. Channabasappa, BJP MLA, appealing for peaceful celebration of festivals, stated that people of Shivamogga never involved in crimes. However, people from other places enter the city and disturb peace.

“The police should have vigilance at the district entry points,” he suggested. He also pointed out that the system of seeking permission to install Ganesha idols was not acceptable. “Where is the need to celebrate our festival? However, permission is necessary only if we are using a sound system or taking power connections,” he elaborated.

Bilkis Bano, Congress MLC, said all religions promote love, harmony, and brotherhood. There was no place for violence in any religion. “We are all human beings first. We are following the religion that our parents followed. Let us forget what happened in the past and work towards ensuring peace and harmony,” she said.

Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar said his department has held nearly 1,000 peace meetings across the district so far in the wake of festivals. “We have already reached thousands of people. The police have identified troublemakers and taken legal action against them. We expect cooperation from leaders of all organizations to ensure peaceful celebrations of the festivals,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade soon after taking over DC in Shivamogga, officers who worked earlier in the district, had suggested he give attention to law and order in the district, terming the place communally sensitive. “This is the land of Kuvempu, the great poet, who gave Vishwamanava Sandesha, a message that conveys universal brotherhood. We all shall work towards ensuring peaceful and meaningful celebrations.” He also called for environment-friendly celebrations.

Representatives of various organisations spoke at the meeting and gave suggestions. A few suggested the installation of CCTV cameras and streetlights in sensitive areas.

