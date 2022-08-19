Peace meeting in Shivamogga

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani, on Friday, appealed to the public to cooperate with the administration to maintain peace and order in the district. He addressed a peace meeting attended by representatives of both Hindu and Muslim communities in his office.

The differences among groups were quite common. However, the leaders should take the responsibility to guide the youth and resolve the issue amicably. “The official machinery always stands by people in resolving issues. The police are taking all measures necessary to maintain law and order. A small incident can impact the business community hard”, he said.

Superintendent of Police B.M.Laxmi Prasad said the district police had been taking measures to stop the peddling of ganja. Effective policing had yielded some good results in recent days. The police would continue to act tough on ganja. “However, the police alone cannot stop this. The public has a role. Parents should give attention to their children and avoid giving them money to purchase such things”, he said.

Further, he said the administration had been giving importance to installing CCTV cameras at prime traffic points. Under the Smart City project, 135 new CCTV cameras would be installed. “There is a need for ward-wise peace meetings to ensure peace,” he said.

Eastern Range IGP K.Thiyagarajan said the police were keeping a watch on social media accounts, where people had been spreading rumours. Those people who instigate violence would face tough action, he warned.

‘Celebrate Ganesha festival with grandeur’

Aftab Parvez, a leader representing the Muslim community, has appealed to the district administration to allow the Ganesha festival in Shivamogga city without worrying about the law and order issue.

Participating in the peace meeting, Mr. Parvez said, “Let there be a grand celebration of the Ganesha festival. We will stand by you and ensure that the festival is celebrated without any untoward incidents. Ganesha festival has a role in our freedom struggle. Bal Gangadhar Tilak used Ganesha festivals to spread the message of freedom movement,” he said.

His opinion was well appreciated at the meeting. The people present responded with applause.

Representatives of different organizations also spoke on the occasion.