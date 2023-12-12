Peace meeting held in Srirangapatna ahead of Hanuman Jayanti

December 12, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Kumar held a peace meeting on Tuesday ahead of the Hanuman Jayanti scheduled to be organised by the Sangh Parivar organisations in Srirangapatna.

Mr. Kumar had convened a meeting of representatives of various organisations at Sri Ranganatha Kalyana Mantapa in Srirangapatna to ensure the that peace prevails during the Hanuman Jayanti procession and celebrations.

Superintendent of Mandya district police N. Yathish, Assistant Commissioner of Srirangapatna Nandeesh and police officials also attended the meeting.

The Hanuman Jayanti procession is expected to be taken out through the streets of Srirangapanta on December 24.

The meeting assumes significance in view of the sensitive nature of the festivities and the need for beefing up security in the historic town.

