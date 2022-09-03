Peace march receives good response in Shivamogga

Special Correspondent Hassan
September 03, 2022 21:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of people took out a peace march in Shivamogga city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of residents of Shivamogga joined the peace march organised by progressive organizations in the city on Saturday. Braving the scorching Sun, many senior citizens, women, professionals, traders, farmers, the business community, advocates and social activists took out the march – Shantiya Kadege Namma Nadige – Our March towards Peace.

Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti and a few other organizations had called for the march in the event of recent violence in the city. They had invited people from all religions and religious heads for the march.

Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swamy of Sirigere Mutt joined the march near Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences. Among others who led the march include Basava Marulasidda Swamy of Basava Kendra, Mahantha Swamy of Jade Mutt, Moulvi Mufti Aquil Raza, Moulana Shahul Hameed, Christian priests S.J.Francis Serrao, Stanley and Clifford Pinto.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior judges of the district court joined the march for half an hour in the morning. They left the venue before the court proceedings of the day began.

The march, after covering prominent roads, culminated at Science Grounds, where the seers, priests and moulvis addressed the gathering. They stressed the need for peace and harmony among people.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

KRRS leaders H.R. Basavarajappa, K.T. Gangadhar, Dhananjay Sarji, K.P. Sripal, M. Gurumurthy, K.L. Ashok were among the organizers of the event. The volunteers, who walked along the march, ensured that the streets were littered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app