PE teacher killed in road accident in Shivamogga

A physical education teacher with a private school at Marashettyhalli in Bhadravati taluk died when a bus hired for a school excursion rammed into a roadside tree near Kallihal village in Bhadravati taluk early on Wednesday.

The police identified him as Harikrishna, 43, who was with the Sri Manjunatha High School at Marashettyhalli. He was a resident of Vishwa Nagar locality in Kallihal.

As many as 62 students of the school had been on an excursion to Mysuru district on Sunday in the private bus. The incident occurred when Mr. Harikrishna was returning home in Kallihal in the private bus after dropping off students following conclusion of the excursion.

The driver lost control and hit the tree. Mr. Harikrishna who was in the front seat suffered injuries on his head and chest and died on the spot. Two children who were in the bus when the mishap occurred escaped unhurt. The cleaner of the bus who sustained serious injuries has been hospitalised.

The driver fled from the scene after the accident. A case has been booked at the Holehonnur police station.