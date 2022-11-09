PE teacher arrested under POCSO Act

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hebbal police on Wednesday arrested the 50-year-old physical education teacher of a government school for allegedly sexually harassing girl students.

Based on a complaint from the headmaster of the school, the police arrested Anjinappa, charging him under various sections of the POCSO Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, the accused harassed the students by touching them inappropriately during physical education class for the last three months.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students complained to the headmaster, who conducted an inquiry before filing a complaint with the police.