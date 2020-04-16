PDS shops warned against indulging in irregularities

Minister for Animal Husbandry and also district in-charge Prabhu Chavan has said that the State government has taken all preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the district.
Addressing reporters in Surpur on Wednesday after chairing a meeting of officials, Mr. Chavan said that instructions have been given to officials to extend health care to those who are under quarantine and also take up awareness programmes. The Minister warned that criminal action will be taken against owners of public distribution system (PDS) shops if they were found indulging in irregularities in the distribution of foodgrains to beneficiaries.
Mr. Chavan appealed to private doctors to open their clinics and hospitals and nursing homes to attend to health-related issues as people were facing health problems other than COVID-19.
MLA Narasimha Naik (Rajugowda) and others were present.
