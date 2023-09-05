ADVERTISEMENT

PDOs withdraw protest plan following meeting with Minister

September 05, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs), who had threatened to launch a protest from September 14 in support of their demands, have withdrawn their plan following a meeting with their office-bearers by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Priyank Kharge. 

A release from the Minister’s office stated that Mr. Kharge held a meeting with the president and other office-bearers of the Karnataka State PDOs Welfare Committee in which he had directed the authorities concerned to announce the final version of seniority list of PDOs on scientific basis. 

Responding to the concerns that the present version of the seniority list was full of confusion and also ran into litigations as some of the aggrieved PDOs had approached the court, the Minister told the authorities to resolve the issue by preparing the final list with scientific parameters. He also assured the office-bearers of introducing counselling-based transfers from the next general transfers for PDOs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US