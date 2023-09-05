PDOs withdraw protest plan following meeting with Minister

September 05, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs), who had threatened to launch a protest from September 14 in support of their demands, have withdrawn their plan following a meeting with their office-bearers by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Priyank Kharge.

A release from the Minister’s office stated that Mr. Kharge held a meeting with the president and other office-bearers of the Karnataka State PDOs Welfare Committee in which he had directed the authorities concerned to announce the final version of seniority list of PDOs on scientific basis.

Responding to the concerns that the present version of the seniority list was full of confusion and also ran into litigations as some of the aggrieved PDOs had approached the court, the Minister told the authorities to resolve the issue by preparing the final list with scientific parameters. He also assured the office-bearers of introducing counselling-based transfers from the next general transfers for PDOs.