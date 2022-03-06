PDO suspended over assault on GP member

The Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) of Alanahalli Gram Panchayat in H.D. Kote taluk has been suspended after a video showing him assaulting a gram panchayat member went viral on social media.

An official statement said Chief Executive Officer of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat B.R. Poornima ordered the suspension of the PDO in connection with the assault on the gram panchayat member.

A video showing the PDO of Alahanalli Gram Panchayat K.P. Mahesh assaulting Yogesh inside the panchayat office and pushing him out of the office went viral on social media platforms on Saturday.

The video showed the PDO, assisted by another person, assaulting the gram panchayat member while showering abuses on him. A complaint has also been lodged at H.D. Kote police station.

Meanwhile, an official statement on suspension of the PDO said a complaint had been received from the gram panchayat member also on the assault on Saturday. Immediately, a report was sought from the Executive Officer of the taluk panchayat and the PDO had been kept under suspension, the statement added.