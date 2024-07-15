PDO suspended in Kakalwar village

A PDO was suspended when villagers were hospitalised after drinking suspected contaminated water in Kakalwar village.

Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Mallareddy was placed under suspension on charges of dereliction of duty later on Saturday evening.

The action came by the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Garima Panwar following the incident in which several people in Kakalwar village in Gurmitkal taluk in Yadgir district suffered vomiting and diarrhoea after drinking suspected contaminated water on Saturday.

It was alleged that Mr. Mallareddy failed to provide potable water to the people even after the pipeline that supplied drinking water to the residents from the overhead tank was damaged and drain water was mixed in to it.

“As many as 25 residents of the village suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea from Saturday. They were provided treatment, and 19 of them have already been discharged. Presently, five people have been admitted in the district hospital in Yadgir, one each at the taluk hospital in Gurmitkal and the health camp in Kakalwar and they are all stable,” Hamumanth Reddy, Taluk Health Officer, told The Hindu.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela and Ms. Panwar, visited the village and made alternate arrangements to supply drinking water to the people and also to the hospital where people were getting treatment.

A senior officer from the Health Department has camped in the village to provide immediate treatment for infected people.

“This is not the first incident in which people got affected by contaminated water in Gurmitkal taluk. About a hundred people suffered from health issues in the previous incidents, but, no serious action has been taken so far. Merely suspending the PDO will not be a solution. The administration and government should find a permanent solution and ensure potable drinking water for rural area residents,” Lalitha Anapur, the former TMC chairman and BJP leader, said.

