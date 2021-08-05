PDO suspended for misusing funds

Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dileesh Sasi on Thursday ordered the immediate suspension of Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) of Nagoor Gram Panchayat on the charge of he indulging in irregularities while implementing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

A report submitted by the taluk panchayat chief executive officer has revealed irregularities in the utilisation of MGNREGA funds by PDO Jagadevi Pawar. The officer has swindled lakhs of rupees allocated for the MGNREGA scheme, thus, she has been placed under suspension, Mr. Sasi said.