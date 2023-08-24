PDO suspended, Executive Officer gets show cause notice over people taking ill after drinking contaminated water

August 24, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Yadgir

The Yadgir Zilla Panchayat has taken seriously the incident in which 21 people took ill in Gazarkot and Shivapur villages in Gurmitkal taluk after consuming contaminated drinking water and placed the Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) under suspension and served a show cause notice to the Executive Officer of Gurmitkal Taluk Panchayat.

Confirming the action, Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Garima Panwar told The Hindu on Thursday over phone that “providing potable drinking water to the people must be our concern. Therefore, taking the issue seriously, I have passed orders placing PDO Mallareddy under suspension on the charge of dereliction of duty as he has been found to be inefficient and also issued show cause notice to the Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer and sought clarification from him over the incident.“

The Chief Executive Officer visited Gazarkot village where people have been affected by vomiting and diarrhoea (a few suffered only vomiting) after consuming contaminated drinking water on Wednesday and interacted with residents who complained about drinking water getting mixed with drainwater in the pipelines through which they were getting water to their houses.

“Including a fresh case on Thursday, a total of six people are now getting treatment in the health care centre in Gurmitkal and all are stable,“ Ms. Panwar said.

