HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PDO suspended, Executive Officer gets show cause notice over people taking ill after drinking contaminated water

August 24, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Yadgir Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Garima Panwar interacting with residents of Gazarkot village where people have fallen ill after consuming contaminated water.

Yadgir Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Garima Panwar interacting with residents of Gazarkot village where people have fallen ill after consuming contaminated water. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Yadgir Zilla Panchayat has taken seriously the incident in which 21 people took ill in Gazarkot and Shivapur villages in Gurmitkal taluk after consuming contaminated drinking water and placed the Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) under suspension and served a show cause notice to the Executive Officer of Gurmitkal Taluk Panchayat.

Confirming the action, Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Garima Panwar told The Hindu on Thursday over phone that “providing potable drinking water to the people must be our concern. Therefore, taking the issue seriously, I have passed orders placing PDO Mallareddy under suspension on the charge of dereliction of duty as he has been found to be inefficient and also issued show cause notice to the Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer and sought clarification from him over the incident.“

The Chief Executive Officer visited Gazarkot village where people have been affected by vomiting and diarrhoea (a few suffered only vomiting) after consuming contaminated drinking water on Wednesday and interacted with residents who complained about drinking water getting mixed with drainwater in the pipelines through which they were getting water to their houses.

“Including a fresh case on Thursday, a total of six people are now getting treatment in the health care centre in Gurmitkal and all are stable,“ Ms. Panwar said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.