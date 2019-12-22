PDO gets notice for wearing jeans

The Hassan Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer has served a notice on a Panchayat Development Officer for attending official work in jeans. Terming it a violation of the dress code of a government official, CEO B.A. Paramesh has served the show-cause notice seeking a reply within three days.

Rudre Gowda, PDO of Mallapura in Alur taluk, visited Hassan ZP office on Friday (December 20). The CEO noticed his dress and said it is indecent for government officials to wear jeans. The same day the CEO served him the notice, stating it an ‘irresponsible conduct’ of the PDO. The CEO cited the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 1966 in the notice.

Further, the notice said if the PDO failed to reply within three days, disciplinary action would be initiated against him as per the Karnataka Civil Service Rules.