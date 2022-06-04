PDO, clerk suspended in Mandya over ‘misuse’ of funds

Mandya Zilla Panchayat CEO Divya Prabhu has put Jakkanahalli Gram Panchayat PDO P. Shivanna and Second Division Assistant A. Leelavathi under suspension pending inquiry on the allegations of “misuse” of funds.

Ms. Prabhu issued an order suspending the two government employees over the allegations of misuse of power, violation of rules, negligence and loss to the government’s exchequer. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against the two, a press release said here.

Two probe committees had been constituted to look into the allegations against the two based on a complaint. One committee was headed by the Pandavapura Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer and another by the Deputy Secretary (administration).

“Both the committees found no receipts for purchases and ensuring cleanliness in the villages coming under the GP besides making payments directly. A report was submitted to the ZP by the committees stating about the misuse of funds to the tune of ₹19,91,642,” the release said.

In this connection, the PDO and the SDA were put under suspension pending inquiry. Also, a complaint had been lodged against the PDO and SDA at the Melkote Police Station by the Pandavapura TP EO. Cases had been booked under Sections 406, 408, and 409, the release said.