PDO arrested while accepting bribe to release money to woman, who lost her house in heavy rains

November 16, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta Police, on Thursday, arrested Manjunath T.S., Panchayat Development Officer of Baganakatte panchayat in Shikaripur taluk, while accepting a bribe from a woman who lost her house due to heavy rains in 2021.

The accused had demanded a bribe from the woman to release the final installment of the amount sanctioned to build her house under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme. Lokayukta Police Inspector Prakash and his staff arrested the accused.

Sakamma of Sanklapura village lost her house due to heavy rains in 2021. She had applied for compensation. The PDO visited the spot and recommended her application for a compensation of ₹5 lakh. At the time, he had demanded a bribe of ₹20,000 and finally accepted ₹13,000 from her.

Now the house construction has been completed. Before releasing the final installment of ₹1 lakh, the accused demanded a bribe of ₹6,000 again. Sakamma, not ready to pay the bribe, filed a complaint with the Lokayukta police on Wednesday.

The police arrested him while accepting the bribe at his office and confiscated the amount.

