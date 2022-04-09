PDA Engineering College to hold graduation day today

Poojya Doddappa Appa College of Engineering, a government-aided autonomous institution affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), will hold its eighth graduation day at its auditorium on the campus in Kalaburagi on Sunday for the 2019 batch graduates.

Addressing a media conference in the institute, Bhimashankar Bilgundi, president of Hyderabad Karnataka Education (HKE) Society which runs the institution, said that Karisiddappa, Vice-Chancellor of VTU, will be the chief guest for the event and Shivaprasad Khened, former director of Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai, an alumnus of PDA College, will be the guest of honour.

“PDA Engineering College, which has celebrated its golden jubilee, is one of the oldest engineering institutes in the State. It has been holding graduation day every year after it was granted academic autonomy from the UGC and VTU in 2007. We could not hold the annual event in the last two years owing to the pandemic. The present graduation day is meant for 2019 batch graduates and two more graduation days would soon be held for 2020 and 2021 batches,” Mr. Bilgundi said.

As per the information he shared, 32 gold medals sponsored by different people and organisations, apart from those from the college, would be distributed among 22 meritorious students. Graduation certificates would be presented to 793 undergraduate and postgraduate students in the event.

“Shivakumar, a student in the Mechanical Engineering branch, is on the top with six gold medals followed by Pooja of the Electrical and Electronics Engineering branch (four gold medals). Roopini of Computer Science Engineering and Abdul Rauf of Civil Engineering branches have won two gold medals each,” Ravindra M. Lathe, Controller of Examinations, said.