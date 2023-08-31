PDA Engineering College to hold 10th graduation day in Kalaburagi tomorrow

August 31, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Poojya Doddappa Appa (PDA) College of Engineering, a government-aided autonomous institution affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, will hold its 10th graduation day on the college campus here on Saturday.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, president of Hyderabad Karnataka Education (HKE) Society, which runs the institution, Bhimashankar Bilgundi said that president of Aeronautical Society of India G. Satheesh Reddy, who is the former secretary, Department of Defence R & D and chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation of India (DRDO) and scientific advisor to Defence Minister, will be the chief guest for the 10th graduation day event.

Chief Marketing Officer (CXO Role), Veersa Technologies, Nodia, Ira Agarwal will be the guest of honour on the occasion.

As many as 811 students will be receiving their degree certificates issued by VTU, Belagavi, during the graduation day. A total of 21 students will be awarded gold medals for their outstanding performance in academics in their respective streams.

Syed Mazhar from Mechanical Engineering Department has bagged six gold medals, followed by Archana M. Gundagurti from Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department with five gold medals.

Mr. Bilgundi said that alumni of PDA College of Engineering, including Vijayashree, Vinay and Jaykumar of Electronic and Communication Engineering Department and Jagadevi Patil of Computer Science Engineering, are working with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). They were part of Mission Chandrayaan-3. The alumni will be felicitated by the institution on the graduation day, Mr. Bilgundi added.