ADVERTISEMENT

PDA College to organise global alumni meet in Kalaburagi from Saturday

December 20, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Alumni Association of Poojya Doddappa Appa (PDA) College of Engineering in Kalaburagi will organise a two-day global alumni meet on the college campus here from Saturday.

S.S. Hebbal, president of the alumni association, addressing a press conference on Wednesday, said that Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur will be the chief guest at the function.

Bhimashankar C. Bilagundi, president of HKE Society, will preside over the function.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 900 alumni of PDA Engineering College, right from the 1967 batch to the 2022 batch, will participate in the meet.

The Alumni Association of PDA College of Engineering is a registered autonomous body.

A group of 90 alumni, who have made significant contribution in various fields of technology, are functioning as working team members and advisors of the association.

The objective of the global alumni meet is to provide skill development training and Internship programmes for students, placement in reputed industries, enhancing Institute-industry interactions, providing scholarships for meritorious students and providing financial assistance for students belonging to economically weaker sections of society.

Through this global alumni meet, PDA College of Engineering will demonstrate its commitment to have continuous association with its alumni. All retired teachers will also join the alumni gathering.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US