PDA College to organise global alumni meet in Kalaburagi from Saturday

December 20, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Alumni Association of Poojya Doddappa Appa (PDA) College of Engineering in Kalaburagi will organise a two-day global alumni meet on the college campus here from Saturday.

S.S. Hebbal, president of the alumni association, addressing a press conference on Wednesday, said that Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur will be the chief guest at the function.

Bhimashankar C. Bilagundi, president of HKE Society, will preside over the function.

Nearly 900 alumni of PDA Engineering College, right from the 1967 batch to the 2022 batch, will participate in the meet.

The Alumni Association of PDA College of Engineering is a registered autonomous body.

A group of 90 alumni, who have made significant contribution in various fields of technology, are functioning as working team members and advisors of the association.

The objective of the global alumni meet is to provide skill development training and Internship programmes for students, placement in reputed industries, enhancing Institute-industry interactions, providing scholarships for meritorious students and providing financial assistance for students belonging to economically weaker sections of society.

Through this global alumni meet, PDA College of Engineering will demonstrate its commitment to have continuous association with its alumni. All retired teachers will also join the alumni gathering.