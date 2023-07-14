HamberMenu
P.C. Jabin Science College gets A++ grade

July 14, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Director of KLE Society Shankranna Munavalli briefing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday.

Director of KLE Society Shankranna Munavalli briefing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

KLE Society’s P.C. Jabin Science College in Hubballi has received A++ accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), an autonomous institution of University Grants Commission (UGC), thus becoming the second such college with such a high grade in North Karnataka.

Addressing presspersons along with college principal L.D. Horakeri, KLE Society Director Shankranna Munavalli said that PC Jabin college has been accredited with A++ grade in the fifth cycle of NAAC accreditation.

“Recently, KLE Society’s J.G. College of Commerce received A++ grade from NAAC becoming the first such college in the entire North Karnataka and also the first among KLE degree colleges. Now, P.C. Jabin College has become the second college to receive the A++ grade with 3.54 CGPA,” he said.

In 1999, P.C. Jabin received 4 Star rating. And, subsequently, in the changed system of grading, it received B++ in 2006 and then, received A grade 2012 and 2017.

Mr. Munavalli said that the high grading of the college is because of the society’s continuous efforts to maintain high standard of education along with the requisite infrastructure. The college’s overall achievement in various streams and dedicated efforts of the teaching and non-teaching faculty have resulted in the recognition.

NAAC Peer Team led by the former Vice-Chancellor of North Orissa University Pradeep Chand and comprising Pradosh Bansal of the Institute of Engineering and Technology, Indore, and Sheikh Aziz Basheer of Amar Singh College of Srinagar, visited the college for assessment on June 15 and 16 during which it interacted with students, parents and alumni apart from the staff.

Prof. Horakeri said that along with the efforts of the staff, the continued support and encouragement of the management of the society led to the growth of the college resulting in A++ grade.

IQUA coordinator Rajesh Nayari and co-coordinator Medha Deshpande were present.

