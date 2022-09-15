Payment of ₹200 crore to drug companies for supply of Remdesivir in Karnataka stuck due to breach of tender condition

According to the rules, a third-party lab test prior to supply of medicines to the government is mandatory. This condition was breached citing the high demand from patients at the height of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic

Remdesivir injection, which was considered a crucial drug in COVID-19 treatment protocol, became a household name during the second wave of the pandemic in 2021. While the pandemic threat has receded, it turns out that the Karnataka Government is yet to pay the dues to companies supplying the drug, which adds up to ₹200-odd crore, on account of violation of a tender condition that testing 10% of all supplies to the government is mandatory.

More than a year after the drug was supplied, payments to major pharma companies are stalled due to this violation.

During the second wave of the pandemic in 2021, the critical injection was procured by the government through Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd. (KSMSCL), a nodal agency for procurement of all government-related medical supplies in the State.

‘Safety of patients was not compromised’

The delay in payment of dues has been attributed to violation of tender condition for medical supplies to the government that mandates a third-party lab test prior to supply. However, these lab tests were not conducted citing the medical emergency starting from April 2021.

Remdesivir was in very short supply. Scenes of relatives of patients desperately searching for Remdesivir were all over social media and news publications. A few persons managed to procure the drug from the market by paying a premium

“Such was the demand that not even a single sample of those batches is available for testing (if testing were to be carried out today),” said a supplier of medicine to the government.

The supplier argued that the lapse was only ‘procedural’, and not something that put patients at risk. “This condition exists to ensure that the quality of drugs supplied to the government is not inferior in standard as compared to what is released in the open market. The high-end drug was tested in labs by the manufacturers as per strict protocols and certified safe. Given the emergency during the height of the pandemic, the third-party testing was foregone to save time and speed up supplies to the government,” he claimed.

Companies that supplied Remdesivir to Karnataka Government

The pharma companies that supplied Remdesivir included Biocon Biologics, Mylan, Sun Pharma and Cipla. A leading Karnataka-based company claimed that payment has been withheld for want of a report from an empaneled lab, which is not feasible now as physical stocks are not available for testing. In a letter to the Health and Family Welfare Department, the company pointed out that it had supported the Karnataka Government with COVID-19 drug supply and played an active role in saving every life possible.

Another pharma company expressed unhappiness over the delay in payment for the stock of Remdesivir injection supplied during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic despite having completed the relevant paperwork long back.

A senior official of the Health Department of Karnataka told The Hindu, “The situation then was such that emergency supplies were necessary, as thousands were infected with COVID-19 and battling for life. The supplies were made directly to government health facilities, and 10% sample testing in a Delhi-based empaneled lab could not take place as demand for the injection was unusually high and immediate.”

Sources said that KSMSCL Managing Director Rajendra Cholan is expected to move the KSMSCL board shortly for a solution to the more-than-year-old problem. The board is set to take feedback from district health officers (DHOs) and others on the issue, the sources said.

When asked how the government would reconcile the supplies before making the payment, an official said, “Remdesivir is a universally accepted drug, which has been accepted even by the Union Government. The government has a utilisation report. We have sought reports of consumption from the DHOs. There is no adverse report. The matter will be discussed by the KSMSCL board.”