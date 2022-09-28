‘PayMayor’ campaign launched in Hubballi

It comes days after the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation accorded civic honour to President

Days after the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation accorded ‘civic honour’, Congress members have launched ‘PayMayor’ online campaign alleging that the Mayor had looted public money on the pretext of honouring the President.

The Congress members led by president of Vidyanagar Block Congress Rajat Ullagaddimath have launched the campaign alleging that on the pretext of honouring the President of India public money had been siphoned off. They have pointed out the floating of tender for the event after beginning arrangements for the mega event.

Under the ‘PayMayor’, they have mentioned the name of Hubballi Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatageri and which says ‘40% accepted here’. The online campaign requests the public to “scan the QR code to make him pay for civic honour scam”. The municipal corporation has estimated the cost of the event at ₹ 1.5 crore.

Complaint filed

The online campaign against him has drawn a quick reaction from Mr. Anchatageri who has complained to the Police Commissioner seeking suitable action. He has also decided to write to the President’s office regarding the same.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Anchatageri said that just after 24 hours after the event, the Congress members had indulged in such smear campaign for political reasons. “If at all the Congress members have anything to ask about the expenses made for the event, they should ask the District Nirmiti Kendra, which had been given the task of making stage and other arrangements. I have no say in this”, he said adding that he had sought action against Congress leaders Deepak Chinchore, Rajat Ullagaddimath and Manjunath Nadatti on whose social media accounts the campaign was launched.

Meanwhile, posters of the PayMayor campaign have been pasted on some dustbins and on some hoardings in Hubballi.