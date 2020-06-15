Paying tribute to COVID warriors, the Rangayana way

MYSURU

15 June 2020 19:56 IST

A 60-ft.-wide artwork chronicles virus’s origin, global spread and combat of frontline workers against the pandemic

A 60-foot wide artwork that chronicles the origin of COVID-19 and its global spread besides paying tribute to the frontline workers for successfully combating the pandemic has come up at Rangayana Mysuru, the State’s premier theatre repertory.

Senior Rangayana artiste Dwarakanath, with support from artist Ranganath, has narrated the mayhem caused by the pandemic with paint and brush. They took a week’s time to finish the wall painting that is now drawing attention.

Advertising

Advertising

“We are theatre persons and we cannot become warriors like doctors and nurses. But we can educate the public through art. This artwork pays our tribute to the warriors who have been constantly fighting the disease since the outbreak, sacrificing their personal life,” said Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa.

A dragon represents the invisible virus’s incidence in China, spreading to other countries and becoming a global pandemic. The illustration portrays the dragon’s havoc with images of places such as tourist places for which the COVID-19 affected countries are well-known.

In the illustration, a doctor is seen holding the tail of the dragon, describing the fight waged against the pandemic by the healthcare professionals worldwide, as warriors.

“The artwork denotes the story of Kalinga Mardhana, with Lord Krishna taming the multi-hooded snake. The snake here is likened to the dragon and how the warriors were taming it. The illustration has been titled Sambhavami Yuge Yuge,” Mr. Cariappa explained.

The wall painting will be unveiled on June 17 at 4.30 p.m. in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, Police Commissioner Chandragupta and MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, who have been at the vanguard of the combat for keeping COVID-19 under control in Mysuru.

In keeping with the SOPs and recommended precautions, the event will be limited to a few invitees who include one each from different fields such as theatre, literature, and art and culture.

On the occasion, five COVID-19 warriors, including a police constable and an ASHA worker, will be felicitated symbolically for their selfless fight for public health safety.