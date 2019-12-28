‘Paying compensation is an expression of grief’

By paying compensation, the Trinamool Congress is standing by the family members of the two who died in police firing in Mangaluru during the anti-CAA protest on December 19, former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi and MP Nadimul Haque have said.

The two TMC leaders were in the city to give away cheque of Rs. 5 lakh each to the family members of Nausheen (23) and Jaleel Kandak (49), who died following police firing on the group that allegedly attempted to ransack Mangaluru North Police station.

“Any amount of money cannot compensate the loss of lives. You have to fight and overcome the grief of loss of your dear ones. Paying compensation i” overnmenMamata Banerjee’s way of standing by side of those who are in sorrow,” Mr. Trivedi told family members of Jaleel Kandak.

Clarifying that they were not doing any politics here, the TMC, Mr. Trivedi said"This is how we Indians respond. Your problem are ours. We all will fight together in a peaceful way to get justice for the deceased," while expressing his dismay over Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa's decision to go back on paying compensation to family members of the deceased.

Standing next to Jaleel’s son Sabeeb, who is Class 5, and daughter Shifani, who is in Class 9, Mr. Trivedi asked the two to focus on their studies and realise their dreams. "This is the time to focus on your studies. Become a doctor, engineer, an artist or a singer. We are here to support you. I will be monitoring how you both study," Mr. Trivedi told Jaleel's children.

Mr. Trivedi and Mr. Haque spoke to Jaleel's brother Yahiya Kandak, his father-in-law Mohiuddin Kunhi and other family members, who expressed their anguish over the action of the State government and Mangaluru police.

Mr. Trivedi and Mr. Haque handed over cheque of Rs. 5 lakh in the name of Jaleel's wife. Earlier the two met family members of Nausheen and presented the cheque. The compensation amount was given out of funds collected by members of Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress, Mr. Trivedi said.