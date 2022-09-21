'PayCM' posters with CM Bommai's face surface in Bengaluru

A police person removes posters with QR code and the phrase ‘PayCM’ written above targetting Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in Bengaluru on September 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Posters captioned “PayCM” with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s photograph surfaced in parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

They resembled the design of electronic wallet, Paytm Mr. Bommai's face figures in the middle of the QR code with the message "40% accepted here", referring to the allegations of 40% commission against the BJP government.

The development comes in the midst of an aggressive campaign against the state government by the Congress, which charged it with corruption in awarding public contracts and recruitment to government jobs.

Just last week, on September 13, the Congress government had launched a campaign against the BJP government on the alleged “40% corruption” charges. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) not only announced a toll-free helpline (844 770 40 40) but also launched the website www.40percentsarkara.com, for people to call or log on and register their complaints against the government.

Addressing a joint press conference, Congress leaders D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah had launched a video campaign against the alleged corruption. “The campaign with a slogan ‘40% Sarkara, BJP Andre Brashtachara’ (40% government, BJP means corruption) will help every Kannadiga raise their voice against the BJP,” Mr. Shivakumar had said.

Soon after the matter came to the notice of the authorities, these posters in public places were removed.