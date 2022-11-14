  1. EPaper
PayCM posters in Kalaburagi on day of visit by Karnataka Chief Minister

Walls in Sangameshwar Colony, Tank Bund and some other areas had posters showing the image of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and a QR code. Scanning the code would lead to a web page maintained by the opposition Congress on details of alleged scams and corruption in the State

November 14, 2022 11:55 am | Updated 12:00 pm IST - Kalaburagi

Kumar Buradikatti
A file photo of PayCM posters near the residence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru, in September 2022.

A file photo of PayCM posters near the residence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru, in September 2022. | Photo Credit: For representation only

In an embarrassing development for the BJP, PayCM posters were seen on walls in public places across Kalaburagi on November 14 hours before the arrival of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to launch the Viveka Scheme for construction of over 7,000 classrooms in government schools.

As the day broke, residents of Sangameshwar Colony, Tank Bund and other areas found the posters that had Mr. Bommai’s image and QR code scanning of which would lead to the a webpage maintained by Congress to provide details the scams and corruption of ruling BJP in the state. It is learnt that the posters were posted previous night.

During his brief interaction with mediapersons on his arrival in Kalaburagi, Mr. Bommai declined to comment on the development.

A week ago, BJP activists had pasted posters proclaiming ‘Priyank Kharge Missing’ in Chittapur, the constituency represented by Mr. Priyank in the Assembly, triggering flash protests in Wadi and Chittapur towns.

