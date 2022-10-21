‘PayCM’ posters: HC quashes case registered against two office-bearers of Congress

‘Giving instruction over telephone to paste posters will not amount to offence under law on open space disfigurement or damage to public properties’

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 21, 2022 20:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court of Karnataka has quashed a criminal case registered against two advocates who are the office-bearers of the Congress’ Nelamangala unit of Bengaluru Rural district on the allegation of asking some persons to paste ‘PayCM’ posters in public places in Nelamangala town.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing the petitions filed by Narayana Gowda J.S., president of the Indian Youth Congress unit of Nelamangala Assembly constituency, and Ramakrishna V., president of the Congress’ Legal Cell of the Nelamangala constituency.

The police had registered the case against six persons, including the petitioners, under the provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, the Karnataka Open Place Disfigurement Act, and Section 290 (public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Allegations against the petitioners were that they spoke to four other accused persons over the phone and instructed them to affix posters in the town as part of the party’s ‘PayCM’ agitation. The police had claimed that the other accused had given a statement that they affixed posters on the instruction of the petitioners.

However, the court said the action of only instructing some persons over the phone to affix posters would not attract the provisions of the laws invoked against them as they have not done any act that would become an offence under these laws.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, the court said that quashing of the case against them would not bind or influence the investigation against any other accused persons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Indian National Congress

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app