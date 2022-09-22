‘PayCM’ campaign: Govt. for policy to end ‘mocking’ of constitutional heads

Congress leaders take exception to midnight arrest of party members

Even as the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress members indulged in a verbal duel in the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council on Thursday on the ‘PayCM’ posters campaign in Bengaluru, against the alleged corruption of the government, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy spoke of the need for a policy intervention to “put an end to constitutional functionaries being mocked”.

In a reply to the issue raised by P. Rajeev (BJP) during Zero Hour, Mr. Madhuswamy said, “It is a tragedy that we have to see a Chief Minister being brought to such a situation and such things can happen to anyone irrespective of the party.” Posters with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s face on a QR code titled ‘PayCM’ were spotted in a few places in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Five people associated with the Congress have been arrested in connection with it, which the party has strongly taken exception to.

In the Assembly, Mr. Madhuswamy said, “We cannot allow CMs, Governors, and others to be mocked like this.” Arguing for curbs on audiovisual content, Mr. Madhuswamy cited his own example. “My phone conversation was recorded and leaked. It’s like we should not even answer calls fearing they will be recorded.” He further said, “We are in public life. Who will benefit from such mud-slinging?”

Earlier, Mr. Rajeev said the ‘PayCM’ posters were part of “a Congress-sponsored” campaign, which caused a verbal duel in the House. Mr. Rajeev began reading out Priyank Kharge’s (Congress) reported statement claiming ownership of the campaign. Taking exception to the charge, Krishna Byre Gowda (Congress) said the party was ready to face legal action and some had already been arrested in the case.

Mr. Bommai, who was present in the House when Mr. Rajeev raised the issue, chose not to respond, leaving the floor to Mr. Madhuswamy to reply.

Adjournments in Council

In the Legislative Council, the arrest of Congress members caused multiple adjournments and more than a half day’s business was washed out after Congress members staged a protest in the well. Soon after the House resumed, Leader of the Opposition B.K. Hariprasad condemned the midnight arrest of Congress workers and asked why similar action had not been taken when posters of Congress leaders had surfaced in the past.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the law was the same for all. Chairman Raghunath Rao Malkapure adjourned the House for a while and when it resumed the war of words between BJP and Congress members continued. Congress members held posters against the government and BJP members held posters against alleged irregularities during the Congress regime.