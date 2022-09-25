PayCM campaign expands to new places even as CM distances himself from caste angle

Bommai says selfish Congress leaders are sacrificing the State’s interest by tarnishing the image just to come back to power; Siddaramaiah hits back

In the midst of the PayCM campaign getting embroiled in a caste angle, the Congress has been expanding its scope beyond Bengaluru even as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai distanced himself from the Lingayat caste angle being projected against it. The campaign was started by the Congress to highlight the alleged corruption in the government.

While Mr. Bommai refused to attach caste angle to the Congress’s campaign, he told reporters in Mysuru that it was being done by selfish Congress leaders who are ready to sacrifice the State’s interest by tarnishing the image just to come back to power. “Some persons may have spoken about it (giving caste angle to PayCM campaign) in a fit of anger, but I am not in it. There was ample opportunity for everyone to discuss the issue in the House, but they did not have material to discuss. So they (Congress) resolved to this low level campaign,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah asked what the relationship between caste and corruption was. “Contractors have been raising the issue for one year now. How does caste come into picture if we raise the corruption issue in the Assembly? Did Prime Minister Narendra Modi accuse my government of 10% commission because I am a Kuruba? His accusations are baseless.”

Accusing the BJP of covering up their mistakes and corruption by giving the anti-corruption campaign a caste colour, the former Chief Minister asked: “The BJP has brought out a booklet on me that is full of lies. Should I also say that they did it because I am Kuruba?”

When his attention was drawn towards Congress replacing its then Chief Minister Veerendra Patil, a Lingayat, he said: “Veeerendra Patil was sick. Who forced former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to step down? Why did they not appoint Mr. Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra as a Minister?” His response came to an accusation from a section of Veerashaiava-Lingayat community that Congress was against Lingayats.

Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Saturday indicated that PayCM campaign was targeted because he belonged to the Lingayat community

In Mysuru

While Congress workers pasted the posters of PayCM in Mysuru on Sunday to coincide with the visit of Mr. Bommai for Dasara inauguration, the campaign has also found resonance in other parts. Case has been filed against seven persons in Mysuru. The PayCM campaign has taken place in Madikeri, Tumakuru, Yadgir, and Ballari. It has been done voluntarily in several places.