GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Payana Vintage Car Museum is one more addition to tourist attractions in Mysuru

The museum was established by Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha

April 04, 2024 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The facade of Payana Vintage Car Museum, located on the outskirts of Mysuru.

The facade of Payana Vintage Car Museum, located on the outskirts of Mysuru. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Payana Vintage Car museum, on the outskirts of Mysuru, was thrown open to the public earlier this week. The innovatively designed museum showcases a collection of automobiles curated over the last five decades.

The museum, situated on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, features a facade resembling the silhouette of a car tyre.

The museum was established by Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha. It has been described as an extension of the famed ‘Manjusha’ car museum in Dharmasthala.

Exhibits include the majestic chariots once owned by the Mysore maharaja and iconic jeeps of World War II fame.

The innovatively designed museum showcases a collection of automobiles curated over the last five decades.

The innovatively designed museum showcases a collection of automobiles curated over the last five decades. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Educational resources and interactive exhibits offer visitors an opportunity to delve into the intricacies of automotive technology and its impact on society.

Educational resources and interactive exhibits offer visitors an opportunity to delve into the intricacies of automotive technology and its impact on society. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The museum features spacious galleries that encourage visitors to explore and discover the stories behind each vintage masterpiece.

The museum features spacious galleries that encourage visitors to explore and discover the stories behind each vintage masterpiece. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The museum features spacious galleries that encourage visitors to explore and discover the stories behind each vintage masterpiece, in the hope of fostering appreciation for the artistry and engineering prowess of yesteryears.

Educational resources and interactive exhibits offer visitors an opportunity to delve into the intricacies of automotive technology and its impact on society.

The museum features an open air theatre, a food court and a play area.

The inauguration of the Payana Vintage Car Museum adds a new chapter to the tourist attractions in Mysuru.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / tourism / tourism and leisure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.