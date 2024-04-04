April 04, 2024 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Payana Vintage Car museum, on the outskirts of Mysuru, was thrown open to the public earlier this week. The innovatively designed museum showcases a collection of automobiles curated over the last five decades.

The museum, situated on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, features a facade resembling the silhouette of a car tyre.

The museum was established by Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha. It has been described as an extension of the famed ‘Manjusha’ car museum in Dharmasthala.

Exhibits include the majestic chariots once owned by the Mysore maharaja and iconic jeeps of World War II fame.

The museum features spacious galleries that encourage visitors to explore and discover the stories behind each vintage masterpiece, in the hope of fostering appreciation for the artistry and engineering prowess of yesteryears.

Educational resources and interactive exhibits offer visitors an opportunity to delve into the intricacies of automotive technology and its impact on society.

The museum features an open air theatre, a food court and a play area.

The inauguration of the Payana Vintage Car Museum adds a new chapter to the tourist attractions in Mysuru.