Payana Car Museum is the newest attraction for tourists in Mysuru

About 7 km before reaching Mysuru’s Outer Ring Road junction on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, a structure resembling the silhouette of a giant tyre attracts the attention of passing-by motorists. This landmark spread across 10 acres of land in Naguvinahalli in Srirangapatna taluk, features a vintage car museum that has become the latest attraction for visitors to Mysuru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conceived and curated by Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade, the Payana Car Museum boasts of a collection of about 80 to 90 enchanting exhibits of automobiles displayed on two expansive floors of the museum ranging from not only vintage cars, but also two wheelers, carts and trucks, each of which narrate a story of their own.

“Our museum is more than a collection; it’s an educational journey, meticulously crafted to bring the golden age of motoring to life,” says the museum management on its website. The “educational journey” takes visitors through an evolution of transportation, past the exhibits of wheels used over the ages, carts, cars, jeeps, two wheelers and trucks manufactured over the last century.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vintage cars are displayed in chronological order starting with a 1925 model of Fiat 501 from Italy through the 1929 model of Studebaker President manufactured in U.S.A. past the Austin, Ford and Morris cars of the 1930s and 1940s through India’s very own Hindusthan-14 manufactured in 1952, Hindusthan Landmaster of 1956 and Hindusthan Ambassador Mark II of 1962 before reaching the galleries sporting cars of the late 20th century and early 21st century like the Cielo and the Maruti Suzuki 800.

While the exhibits of wheels are accompanied by a display panel containing information on the evolution of wheels - starting from 10,000 BCE (Before Common Era) when logs of trees were used as rollers to transport heavy objects to the present hub-less wheels – the galleries of vintage cars too sport display boards with information about the vehicles to encourage visitors to explore and discover the stories behind the automobiles.

Pride of place

Prominently displayed in the museum is the 1949 model of Daimler DE 36 belonging to erstwhile Maharaja of Mysore late Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar. The car manufactured by the Daimler Company England from 1946 to 1953 was the company’s largest and most expensive cars of that era. It’s only competitor at the time was the Rolls-Royce Phantom IV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the exhibits is also a 1929 model Studebaker President, which was used by Mahatma Gandhi during his visits to Karnataka.

Another exhibit drawing attention of the visitors is the Studebaker Champion, a 1947 model car, used by well-known Indian physicist and Nobel Prize winner Sir Chandrashekara Venkata Raman, popularly known as C.V. Raman. While the influential scientist’s legacy lives through the C.V. Raman Institute for Physics in Bengaluru, the car he used is among the prized exhibits in the museum.

Also attracting the visitors’ attention is the 1965 model of Cheverlot Impala, an American classic and popular movie car. The car was named Impala after the graceful African antelope, which was used as the car’s logo. In 1965, Impala set an annual sales record of one million units in the U.S. The car, which reached a top speed of 96 mph or 154 kph was priced $ 2,700 in 1965.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two-wheelers

The museum has reserved space even for two-wheelers of the yore. A bevy of yesteryears two-wheeled beauties including Rajdoot motorcycle, Luna Super 50 cc moped, besides Kinetic Honda, Bajaj, Chetak and Vespa scooters were also on display.

The Yamaha RX 100, a rage among the youngsters in 80s and 90s is also among the exhibits at the museum.

Trucks on display

A 1958 model Willys Truck 475, manufactured in U.S.A., and Tata Lorries, manufactured in 1973 and 1976 were also on display at the museum.

ADVERTISEMENT

A military truck – KrAZ 260 manufactured in Ukraine in 1981 – bearing camouflage pattern of paint is also among the collection at the museum.

When asked from where the exhibits had been sourced, the museum representatives overlooking its maintenance said Dr. Veerendra Heggade, who has a deep-seated passion for the elegance of yesteryear’s cars, had collected them over a period of time while a few others had also been donated for display.

The museum, which was thrown open barely two months ago in April this year, has already started attracting a steady inflow of visitors. The Museum, which is open from 9.30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all days, draws about 2,000 to 3,000 visitors every day on a weekday and between 5,000 to 6,000 during weekends, according the Museum representatives.

While entry for children under 12 years is free provided an ID card is shown as proof, adults will have to pay ₹50 per person. Though the museum has been thrown open to the public, work on “branding” the exhibits is still underway. The authorities are planning to put up a QR code by scanning which the visitors can get information about the exhibits.

Meanwhile, the lower floor of the Museum also houses a Manjusha Museum featuring artefacts including items of the bygone era like antique typewriters and cameras, stamps, coins, currency notes, besides a restaurant.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.