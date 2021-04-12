Pay March salary to RTC employees: DKS

Bengaluru

A day before the Ugadi festival, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Monday appealed to the State government to pay the salary of March to employees of road transport corporations (RTCs), who are on strike seeking implementation of the 6th Pay Commission pay-scale.

The government has withheld the salary of March to employees of RTCs.

Mr. Shivakumar, who returned to Bengaluru from bypoll election campaigning in Belagavi, said “The government should at least have the courtesy to hold a meeting with striking employees’ leaders today or tomorrow to resolve the issue amicably.”

Addressing the media, the Congress leader said the party has been supporting the demands of the striking employees of RTCs. Citing COVID-19 norms, the government was curtailing the rights of the protesting employees by detaining them. “Why did the government allow holding political rallies for the byelections,” he asked.

“While the Congress stood for nationalisation, the BJP supported privatisation” he said.

The Congress leader blamed the BJP government for bad handling of COVID-19 and rising cases, and hike in prices of essential commodities, fuel and fertilizers.