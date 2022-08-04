Pay ₹11, lose ₹10 lakh: More people fall victim to Bescom bill payment scam

The police are now trying to track down the transactions and have advised the victims to change their passwords. | Photo Credit: Representative image

August 04, 2022 21:21 IST

Victims were asked to download an app and pay ₹11 as per the instructions given; upon payment, amount between 1 lakh to 10 lakh was deducted from their accounts in a series of transactions

Balakrishnan P., a 46-year-old contractor from Amruthahalli, has filed a complaint with the north-east cyber crime police that he not only lost ₹2 lakh from his savings bank account, but the accused had also used his bank account details to avail online loan of ₹9.8 lakh on Saturday.

He was among several persons who received bulk messages informing about the payment of electricity bill being due and warning of power disconnection. The message also had a contact number and a link for further queries.

Mr. Balakrishnan clicked on the link the accused had sent to download an app and pay ₹11 as per the instructions given. Mr. Balakrishnan followed the instructions and realised that ₹2 lakh had been deducted from his account. He then started receiving messages informing that he had availed a loan from a mobile app.

Mr. Balakrishnan is worried about losing his money and getting intimidating calls from recovery agents of the loan app.

In another case, Ashwathappa, 63, a retired private firm employee from Yelahanka, lost ₹1.3 lakh in a similar manner. He downloaded the quick support app and paid ₹20 and the money in his savings bank account was gone.

In another case, N. Jayaraman, 68, a resident of Kaggadasapura, filed a complaint with the east division cyber crime police that he lost ₹9.97 lakh on Friday. Mr. Jayaraman said that as soon as he downloaded the team viewer quick support app and paid ₹11, a sum of ₹9,97,000 was deducted from his savings bank account.

Colin Calmiano, 60, from HBR Layout, was also cheated of ₹4.9 lakh in a similar incident. The accused, posing as a Bescom staff, sent him a message to update his electricity bill payment option with a link on Sunday. Following the instructions, Mr. Calmiano paid ₹11 using the app following which a total sum of ₹4,99,911 was deducted through multiple transactions from his saving bank account.