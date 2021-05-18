Pay HESCOM bills online

HUBBALLI

18 May 2021 20:33 IST

With lockdown in place, Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM) has appealed to electricity consumers under its jurisdiction to make use of online platforms to pay their power bills.

In a press release, HESCOM has requested consumers to make use of the following online facilities to pay their electricity dues or make advance payment, including the HESCOM website and BBPS platforms.

Consumers can pay their bills on the official website of electricity supply company, https://hescom.karnataka.gov.in.

There are two options for payment on the website. Urban consumers should click on RAPDRP Town option and rural consumers should click on NON-RAPDRP Town option to make their payments.

This apart, they can use their mobile phones to make payment through BBPS services such as PhonePe, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, SBI Yono, Bank of Baroda and others, the release said.

In the release, HESCOM has said that it will continue to provide high quality service to its consumers and requested them to support it with payment of bills by utilising online services.